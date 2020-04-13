WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person in their 90’s is reported to have died of coronavirus in Whiteside County, as the health department reports an additional two cases.
The two individuals are reported to be in their 20’s and 40’s.
Whiteside currently has 29 confirmed cases. Of those, 10 have recovered and 2 have died.
MORE HEADLINES:
- 2nd death from COVID-19 in Whiteside County, 2 more cases reported
- What makes a business ‘essential’? Rockford store owner says City forced her to close
- Machesney Park auto shop gives free oil changes to essential workers
- Rockford teachers donate in ‘no contact’ food drive
- Rosecrance still open, admitting patients suffering from drug or mental health issues
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!