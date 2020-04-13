2nd death from COVID-19 in Whiteside County, 2 more cases reported

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A person in their 90’s is reported to have died of coronavirus in Whiteside County, as the health department reports an additional two cases.

The two individuals are reported to be in their 20’s and 40’s.

Whiteside currently has 29 confirmed cases. Of those, 10 have recovered and 2 have died.

