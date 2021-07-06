2nd crash in 2 days halts traffic on I-90/I-39 near Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials say a large crash on I-90/I-39 has stopped traffic near Janesville.

Beloit Police urged travelers heading north to Janesville to get off the interstate, to avoid waiting in traffic.

The crash was reported at the HWY 41 interchange around 1:40 p.m.

I-39/90 is closed north of Milwaukee Street, and the left lane of I-39/90 North is closed. Detours have been put in place.

Drivers area asked to take alternate routes: Northbound: Exit at HWY 11 and head east. Head north on US 14 to return to I-39/90. Southbound: Exit at HWY 14 and head west. Then south on US 51. Finally, head east on WIS 11 to return to I-39/90

A crash on I-90/I-39 near Townline Road in Janesville caused motorists to be diverted Monday morning as well.