ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Harry Lawson, 61, was convicted of First Degree Murder in the beating death of Steven “Bud” Delorme in 2020.

On March 26th of that year, prosecutors say Lawson, along with co-defendant Dylan Myers, 30, severely beat Delorme and left his body in the parking lot of an industrial business in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue.

Delorme died from his injuries several months later, in June.

The court found the murder was committed in an a brutal and heinous manner.

Myers was convicted of murder in July 2022.