ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawrence Vieau, 49, the second man charged with starting a large fire that burned down the old Atwood building on North Main Street last year, has pled guilty to the crime.

The plant, which had been empty since 1997, burned on October 24th, 2020.

Vieau, along with 42-year-old Sean Haug, were arrested in connection with the crime. Haug pled guilty to burglary last year.

The remains of the building have been slated for demolition.

Vieau is due back in court on May 12th for his sentencing.