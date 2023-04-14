ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jade Carter, 19, has pleaded guilty to shooting at an undercover police officer in 2021.

He is one of three men who authorities said shot at an undercover police officer on October 21st, 2021.

The shooting occurred in the area of North Court and Whitman streets. It was there that the officer spotted a stolen 2013 Dodge Charger and started following it.

As the pursuit progressed, occupants of the Charger began firing shots at the officer, striking his vehicle several times.

In total, police said at least 19 rounds were fired.

The officer lost control of the car at the dead end of Grant Avenue, but the Charger drove off.

Three men, including Carter, later fled the vehicle on foot and were arrested. The officer was not struck by gunfire.

On Friday, Carter pleaded guilty to a lessened charge, of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, downgraded from Attempted Murder of a Police Officer.

Carter’s codefendant, Maurice Citchen, 20, pleaded guilty to the same charge in February. The other suspect, 23-year-old Christopher “Fatman” Stucke, is due back in court next month.

From left: Jade Carter, Maurice Citchen, and Christopher Stucke. FILE PHOTO

During later questioning, Stucke said he was unaware that his intended victim was a police officer, and told investigators he was “defending himself.” Carter reportedly told police he had made a “mistake” and “was willing to accept the consequences.”

Carter faces more than 30 years in prison.