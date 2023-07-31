ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Harry Lawson, 61, has been sentenced to spend 70 years in prison for, along with co-defendant Dylan Myers, beating Steven Delorme to death in 2020.

The pair left Delorme’s body in the parking lot of an industrial business in the 2200 block of 20th Avenue. Delorme died from his injuries several months later, in June.

Myers was convicted of the crime on July 7th, 2022, and sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Lawson was found guilty of first-degree murder in March. The court found the murder was committed in an exceptionally brutal and heinous manner.