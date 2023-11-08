ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shon Davis, 20, one of 4 people charged in the murder of Devonte Simmons, 18, in 2022, has been found guilty of armed robbery in the case.

Davis entered a negotiated plea and charges of murder against him were dropped. He was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison.

Police said they were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue on Thursday, March 24th, 2022, around 8:40 p.m. and found Simmons lying in the street. Officers discovered he had been shot twice in the shoulder and once in the back.

According to prosecutors, Simmons was contacted by Alexander, Shon Davis, Angelo Woods, and Marquzaise Alexander earlier that evening.

Authorities said the quartet met at the Orton Keyes housing complex on Ranger Street and planned to rob Simmons of his gun. Davis called Simmons with a request to meet up and smoke marijuana, court records showed.

All five men got into a car and once they were in the area of Pleasant Street, the four suspects attempted to rob Simmons. Police said the shots that killed him were fired from the back seat, where Marquazise Alexander and Woods sat.

Davis had initially reported to police that his car was stolen in a carjacking and used in the crime but authorities later determined he had been driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Kenneth Alexander was convicted of Armed Robbery in September and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Woods is due in court on December 13th. Marquzaise Alexander is due back on December 14th.