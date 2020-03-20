2nd positive case of coronavirus confirmed in Rock County

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials with the Rock County Public Health Department have confirmed the second positive case of COVID-19 on Friday.

The patient is a 29-year-old man and is in home isolation, officials said.

It is unknown if this person came in direct contact with someone with a confirmed positive case, and an investigation is underway.

Officials said at this time, community transmission of COVID-19 has not been identified in Rock County.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

