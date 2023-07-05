ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Liberty Powers, 18, in connection with the June 30th murders of Joey, 14, and Jorge Torres, 17.

According to police, the teens were shot in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue. Jorge Torres was pronounced dead at the scene, while Joey later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The family identified the victims in a GoFundMe seeking to raise funds for the teens’ funerals.

Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect on Sunday. The teen, who has not been identified due to his age, has been charged with two counts of First-Degree Murder with an enhancement for the use of a firearm, two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Powers has been charged with Felony Obstruction of Justice. She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and is being held without bond.