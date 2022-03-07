(WTVO) — Residents can now order more free COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

The United States Postal Service website will not let people place two separate orders. Each order has four tests inside.

For those that have already ordered their first set of tests, a second one can be ordered as well. There is no word yet on when the second round of tests will be avaliable.

About half of the 500 million tests that the government ordered have not been claimed. Those free tests can be found on covidtests.gov.