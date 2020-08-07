2nd suspect in Freeport motel murder apprehended

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police say 22-year-old Traivyon Harvey has been arrested in Chicago. He is charged as a suspect in a murder at Freeport’s Townhouse motel on July 29th.
Freeport Police say they were called to the 1100 block of W. Galena Avenue for a shots fired call, where they found a 30-year-old victim who died at the scene.
Police say Harvey was arrested by the Chicago Police Department on August 6th.
Harvey is charged with First Degree Murder and 2 counts of Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.
27-year-old Willie Love has been charged with First Degree Murder and Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon.
