2nd suspect in shooting at Janesville strip club turns himself in

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The second man wanted in connection in a shooting which injured four people at the Blu Astor Cabaret on June 20th has turned himself in, according to police.

The Rock County Sheriff says Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antoine-Amura Wiggins turned himself in around noon today.

Around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th, deputies with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Beloit EMS responded to 6530 S Hwy 51 near Blu Astor Cabaret for a report of shots fired.

While deputies were on their way to the scene, they were told one person sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. Deputies provided aid to the victim until EMS arrived.

Three other gunshot victims were reported to have checked into local hospitals. Officials say they were also related to this incident.

Two suspects were sought in connection with the shooting: 23-Year-old Jaquczeas “Jaq” Antione-Amura Wiggins and 27-year-old Damont “Gold Mouth” Deandre Green.





Green turned himself in to authorities on Tuesday, July 7th.

Wiggins faces charges of 1 count of Attempted First Degree Homicide, 4 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, and 2 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.

Green has been charged with 1 count of Attempted First Degree Homicide, 1 count of 1st Degree Reckless Injury, 4 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Injury and 2 counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangering Safety.

