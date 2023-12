WALTONVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — A 3.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern Illinois on Sunday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The USGS said the earthquake happened around 10:10 p.m. near Waltonville in Jefferson County, east southeast of East St. Louis.

The earthquake had a depth of 16.6 kilometers.

On November 15th, 2023, the USGS reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Standard, in Putnam County, southwest of La Salle-Peru.