3 arrested, 1 wanted for possible gang-related Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested 3 men and have issued warrants for another in relation to a shooting on Quincy Circle on Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the 2300 block of Quincy Circle around 1:15 p.m. after receiving complaints of multiple shots being fired in the area.

Police say one house and two parked cars had been struck by gunfire.

Police detectives located the suspect vehicle in the area of Auburn and Kilburn Avenue and followed the car to the 1200 block of School Street, where they conducted a traffic stop.

All of the occupants of the car, except the driver, got out and ran. Police say they were all caught.

Detectives were able to locate two different guns and spent shell casings in the car, police said.

Three of the suspects are known street gang members, according to police.

Darious McClendon, 20, of Rockford, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a known Gang Member, Resisting Arrest, and no Firearm Owners Identification (FOID).

Dwight Newell, 20, of Chicago, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm.

Terrell Anderson, 19, of Chicago, was charged with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a known Gang Member, Resisting Arrest, and no FOID.

Police have charged Jamairo Neal, 20, with Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a known Gang Member, and no FOID, and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

McClendon, Newell and Anderson were booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

