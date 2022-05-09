FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Freeport teens, 15 and 14, and a 21-year-old man, were arrested Sunday after police investigated a shooting at an apartment building on North Greenfield Drive.

Freeport Police say officers responded to a report of a shooting at a building in the 100 block and discovered that a bullet had been fired through the floor of an upstairs apartment and into the unit below.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police did not reveal whether the shooting was accidental or not.

A search warrant was granted allowing officers to search the apartment from where the shots were fired, and said multiple guns, ammunition and other firearm components were found.

Tyvenyon Lacy, 21, was charged with Possession of a Firearm without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

An unnamed 15-year-old boy and an unnamed 14-year-old boy was also charged with Possession of a Firearm without a FOID card.

Lacy was taken to the Stephenson County Jail. Police released the two boys to their family.