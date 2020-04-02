3 arrested in Janesville drug house bust

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say they busted a drug trafficking operation after a neighbor complained that a resident pointed a gun at them.

Police said they wre called to the 300 block of E. Racine Street after a resident said a man, 24-year-old Jonathan Jimenez, who was allegedly drunk at the time, pointed a gun at them.

The caller allegedly warned police that Jimenez fled before police arrived.

Officers were later able to find and arrest him, police say.

Police then ordered the occupants of the home to come out, and once officers went inside, they discovered narcotics in plain view, according to officials.

After obtaining a search warrant, police say they found two handguns, one stolen, and 8 pounds of marijuana, along with 1.5 grams of cocaine and over $7,000 in cash. In addition, police say they found various prescription medications.

As a result, Jimenez was charged with Reckless Endangering Safety, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon while Intoxicated, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and a Probation Violation.

Serena McClatchey, 22, was arrested for Maintaining a Premises for Drug Trafficking, and Child Neglect.

Malilk Walker, 23, was arrested for Possession of THC.

Police say the investigation is on-going.

