BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three men from Chicago have been arrested for an early morning crime spree that targeted businesses in Belvidere and Cherry Valley.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, between the hours of 2:40 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Sunday, August 6th, burglaries were reported at Concordia Lanes, 1205 Logan Avenue, Belvidere; Wheeler Mobil, 5955 Wheeler Road, Cherry Valley; and Royalty Slots, 1746 S. State Street, Belvidere.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop after spotting the vehicle matching the description of that used in the burglaries, leading to the arrests of Jalon Lesure, 26, Peter Gant, 33, and Robert Johnson, 34.

All three men were charged with 2 counts of Burglary and 1 count of Unlawful Possession of Burglary Tools.

Each man faces up to 7 years in prison, if convicted.