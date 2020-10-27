3 dogs caught after killing ponies in Stephenson County

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office says it was able to locate 3 dogs responsible for the death of two mini ponies on McConnell Road last week.
According to authorities, the attacks happened on Thursday, October 22nd.
Police say Animal Control took the dogs into custody on Monday, October 26th.
