FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Freeport men have been arrested in relation to two separate incidents involving armed suspects.

Marsean Baker, 19, and Jaedyn Baker, 20, are both charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapons with a FOID, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon: under 21 years of age and Resisting Arrest. Baker is being held on $30,000 bond, while Baker is being held on $25,000 bond.

Jonah Durns, 22, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Weapons by a Felon and Possession of Firearm without Requisite FOID. He is being held on $50,000 bond.

Marsean Baker

Jaedyn Baker

Jonah Durns

Photos: Freeport Police Department