BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized Thursday after a violent crash in rural Boone County, near Summerfield Zoo.

Police said all three victims were in a single SUV that left Pearl Street Road and rolled several times before coming to rest in a field.

First responders had to rescue two people from the wreckage. All three were taken to the hospital and are said to be in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by police.