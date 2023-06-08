SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three men have been arrested for allegedly posing as utility workers and burglarizing a South Beloit residence. Earlier this week, four men were arrested for a similar burglary crew in Dixon.

According to the South Beloit Police Department, in September 2022, police investigated a residential burglary on Lozenge Drive. The homeowners said two men claiming to be utility workers distracted them while a third man burglarized the residence.

Police said they partnered with the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force (NORTAF) for a lengthy investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of three men: Skippy Miller, of Chicago; Archie Miller, of Arlington Heights; Paul Ely, of Arlington Heights.

Photos: South Beloit Police Department

All three were arrested on June 2nd, 2023, and charged with Residential Burglary.

Earlier this week, Dixon Police announced that four more Arlington Heights men were arrested for a March 13 burglary after allegedly posing as Dixon Water Department employees.

Mike Miller, 52, Lawrence Miller, 29, Sam Mason, 26, and Buddy Mason, 22, were arrested on May 19th.

Byron Police issued a warning about similar door-to-door burglary scams in March, but authorities have not said if the arrests are connected.