BIG ROCK, Ill. (WTVO) — Three Illinois residents are dead after a car and motorcycle collided head-on Saturday night.

Deputies were called to an accident with serious injuries at U.S. Route 30 and Davis Road in Big Rock around 9:28 p.m., according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

They learned that Jaime Bibiano, 55, was driving a gray Honda Civic westbound on Us Route 30 when he passed a vehicle in front of him in a no passing zone.

While passing on the left, Bibiano drove headfirst into a blue Harley Davidson Motorcycle driven by Scott Luczynski, 56, that was traveling in the eastbound lane. Kathleen Luczynski, 58, was riding as a passenger.

Kathleen was found dead on the scene at 10:06 p.m. Bibiano was found dead in his vehicle. Scott was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:19 p.m.

Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating the crash. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved at the time of this writing.