3 kids, driver have minor injuries after Illinois school bus tips over

OTTAWA, Ill. (WGN) — At least four people are injured after an accident involving a school bus in Ottawa.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. Thursday on the 2430 block of East 1251st Road. Police said that upon arrival to the scene, emergency crews found a school bus on its side.

There were four occupants on the school bus at the time, including the driver. All were taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa with minor injuries.

The bus was transporting children from Deer Park Grade School, according to authorities.

The details surrounding the crash are unknown at this time.