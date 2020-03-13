Closings
3 men, 1 woman shot at Auburn Manor

Local News
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a Friday morning shooting at Auburn Manor.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m.

Police say three men and one woman were found shot when they arrived, at 4104 Auburn. All four were taken to the hospital, where one is said to be in critical condition.

Police Chief Dan O’Shea said officers are searching for a suspect.

McIntosh Elementary School, Kennedy Middle School, Auburn High School and Wilson ASPIRE were briefly put on lockdown.

