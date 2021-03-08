3 men arrested on gun, heroin charges in Rockford Police traffic stop

Rickey Pouncy, Tyrone Dorenzo, Charles Jones. Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say three men were arrested and guns and heroin were recovered during a traffic stop on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to police, officers stopped a car in the 500 block of Acorn Street around 8:30 p.m. and took Rickey Pouncy, 33, Tyrone Dorenzo, 31, and Charles Jones, 24 into custody.

Pouncy is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon and a Domestic Battery warrant.

Dorenzo is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Identification, and a Failure to Appear warrant.

Jones is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, Obstructing Identification, and warrants for Violating an Order of Protection and Failure to Appear.

All three are being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

