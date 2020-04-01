3 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Whiteside County says three more people have tested positive for coronavirus, and the patients are in their 20s, 40s, and 70s.

There have been 8 cases countywide; 2 have recovered and 1, a person in their 90s, has died of the disease.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has announced 986 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state on Wednesday, along with 42 additional deaths.

