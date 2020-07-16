3 more charged in killing of man at DeKalb gas station on July 4th

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Three more people have been charged in the murder of a DeKalb man at a FasMart gas station on Saturday, July 4th.

Police were called to the gas station, at 933 South Fourth Street, at 1:50 p.m.

According to DeKalb Police, the victim, Christopher Keeler-Tyus, 29, got into an argument with Katrina Edwards inside the store. Edwards phoned her husband, Jimmy, for assistance.

As Keeler-Tyus left the store, Jimmy Edwards arrived and got out of his car. At the same time, another dark colored vehicle pulled into the parking lot.

Police say the car was registered to Annette Romano, 49, who was in the parking lot that night, and driven by 26-year-old Emanuel Edwards.

According to officials, Esaiah Escamilla, 22, of Aurora, was the front seat passenger of the vehicle, and it was he who shot Keeler-Tyus, who was later taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say a second victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

The suspect’s vehicle was recovered in Aurora, police said.

Jimmy Edwards, 32, and Katrina Edwards, 35, were charged with First Degree Murder. Katrina Edwards also faces a charge of Obstruction of Justice.

On July 10th, Annette Romano, 49, was arrested and charged with Obstructing Justice.

On July 15th, Emanuel Edwards, 26, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Escamilla, 22, who is from Aurora and still at large. Escamilla has ties to Aurora, Plano, and Montgomery, police said.

