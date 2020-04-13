Live Now
3 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Boone County Health Department announced three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, a resident in their 20’s, a resident in their 50s and a resident in their 70s.

Boone County has 14 positive cases so far, and 1 reported death.

On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 74 more deaths.

