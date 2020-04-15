3 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock County is reporting 3 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 62.

There are 3,721 cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, and 182 people have died.

Four people have died from the disease in Rock County.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

