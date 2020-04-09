3 new cases of COVID-19 in Lee County

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Lee County Health Department announced 3 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 9.

The new cases are a person in their 30’s, a person in their 40’s, and a person in their 70’s.

The Illinois Department of Public health is reporting 1,344 new cases of COVID-19 in the state in the last 24 hours, and 66 additional deaths.

