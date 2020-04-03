3 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County announced Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 33.
So far, there has been 1 death from the disease.
There are 8,904 positive cases in the state of Illinois, and 210 deaths statewide, as of Friday.
