3 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County announced Friday

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department announced 3 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county’s total to 33.

So far, there has been 1 death from the disease.

There are 8,904 positive cases in the state of Illinois, and 210 deaths statewide, as of Friday.

