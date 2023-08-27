CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) –Police are investigating after three people were found shot inside of vehicle in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of South Whipple around 3:10 a.m. for a shots fired call when they found the three individuals, according to WMAQ.

A 20-year-old woman, 22-year-old man and 34-year-old man were all hit by the gunfire. They were listed in good condition at area hospitals at the time of this writing.

Police are investigating. Non one has been arrested for the shooting.