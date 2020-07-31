3 people hospitalized after Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been in shot the 3200 block of Auburn Street Friday afternoon, according to Rockford Police.
The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police say all three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Three other people were injured in another shooting on Michigan Avenue earlier this afternoon.
DEVELOPING…
MORE HEADLINES:
- Illinois university will change floor names at dormitory
- ‘America’s frontline doctor’ faces backlash over COVID-19 treatment claims
- Police: Loves Park man tried to arrange sexual encounter with 14-year-old
- Rockford woman charged with attacking 2 men with bat after car chase
- 6 people shot in Rockford on Friday, police ask public for tips
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!