3 people hospitalized after Auburn Street shooting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been in shot the 3200 block of Auburn Street Friday afternoon, according to Rockford Police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police say all three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people were injured in another shooting on Michigan Avenue earlier this afternoon.

DEVELOPING…

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories