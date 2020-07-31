3 people hospitalized after Auburn Street shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people have been in shot the 3200 block of Auburn Street Friday afternoon, according to Rockford Police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Police say all three victims were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three other people were injured in another shooting on Michigan Avenue earlier this afternoon.

DEVELOPING…

