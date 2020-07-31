3 people injured in Friday afternoon shooting in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say three people were injured in a shooting in the 900 block of Michigan Avenue on Friday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., police say two people suffered non-life threatening injuries at the scene and another person took themselves to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
DEVELOPING…
