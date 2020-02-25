3 Rockford men arrested during alleged drug deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Robert Jarrett, 28, Matthew Mingle, 26, of Loves Park, and Timothy Stillman, 26, of South Beloit, during an alleged drug deal near Springfield and School Street.

According to police, narcotics detectives received information about a suspect selling cocaine and heroin in the area. Once Jarrett was located, detectives reported seeing him in the act of selling drugs to a customer.

Jarrett was charged with 3 counts of delivery of a controlled substance, both cocaine and heroin.

Ingle was charged with possession of heroin and cocaine.

Stillman was charged with possession of a hypodermic syringe.

All three men were taken to the Winnebago County Jail.

