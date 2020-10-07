3 Rockford men charged with attempted murder in Big Foot Lounge beating

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winnebago County Grand Jury has indicted three Rockford men with attempted murder after beating a victim unconscious at Big Foot Lounge.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Rockford Police were called to the gentlemen’s club on August 24th, where they found a victim beaten unconscious. The victim was diagnosed with having suffered severe blunt force trauma to the head.

Nicholas Clark, Sr., 39, Nicholas Clark, Jr., 18, and Gene Wheeler, 45, were developed as suspects and arrested.

All three men were charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery Involving Great Bodily Harm, Aggravated Battery on a Public Place of Accommodation, and Mob Action.

They each face up to 30 years in prison if convicted. Clark, Sr. and Clark, Jr. are due in court on October 16th. Wheeler is scheduled to appear in court on October 19th.

