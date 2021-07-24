3 teens arrested in Janesville for driving stolen car, 4th still wanted by police

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police say they arrested 3 of 4 suspects who stole a car in Whitewater at a Janesville gas station Friday afternoon.

According to Janesville Police, officer spotted the stolen vehicle stopping for gas on Center Avenue around 3:16 p.m.

When officers approached, four occupants of the vehicle ran.

The driver, 18-year-old Trevion Church was pursued to the 100 block of S. Locus Street, where he was taken into custody, police said.

A passenger, 18-year-old Thomdrecus Ross, went inside the gas station, where he was arrested, authorities said.

Another 17-year-old passenger ran west. Police set up a perimeter and brought in K9 Fred to sniff out the suspect’s whereabouts in the area of Rockport Road and S. Walnut Street. Police said the suspect was seen on a bike trail by a citizen who alerted officers, and he was found and taken into custody.

Police said the 4th passenger got away, but the investigation to locate them is ongoing.

Church, from Beloit, is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Resisting a Police Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumpin.

Ross, from Janesville, was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent.

The juvenile passenger was charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle without Owner’s Consent, Resisting a Police Officer, and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.

All were taken to the Rock County Jail.