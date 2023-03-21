CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Driving into Chicago on the Kennedy Expressway is now going to take a lot longer.

An estimated $150 million, three year construction project is underway between the Edens Expressway and Ohio Street.

The work on the seven-and-a-half-mile stretch will include fixing nearly 40 bridges, resurfacing pavement and replacing signage.

There will be three phases, and the two left inbound lanes will be closed at this stage. However, the express lanes will be open for inbound traffic only.

Drivers will not be able to exit the express lanes until Armitage Avenue.