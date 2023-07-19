CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 3-year-old Chicago girl lost her life on Tuesday after she fell from an apartment balcony.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. at the Lake Meadow Apartments in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the city’s South Side, according to Fox News. Rufda Sahle was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

She was later pronounced dead.

While it was not clear if the child was alone when she fell, neighbors said that they head a child a woman scream from one of the ninth floor apartments.

“I looked out, and I saw them bring the little girl from the side of the building. Blood over her face and eyes were open, so I kind of was thinking maybe she was either in shock or gone,” said building resident Carolyn Newsome.