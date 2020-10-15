3-year-old dies after being shot in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the 800 block of N. Court street.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. The boy was inside the apartment and was shot in the head, police said. He was taken to the hospital and later succumbed to his injuries.

Several bullet holes could be seen in an exterior wall.

Police say there is no suspect information to share at the moment. Several adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and they have been taken to RPD’s District 2 headquarters to be interviewed, a police spokesman said.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

