CARY, Ill. (WTVO) — A 3-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus in Cary on Monday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cherry and Hill Streets, according to the Daily Herald. Samuel Huddleston was reportedly playing outside when he went into the street and was hit by the school bus after a local high school let out for the day, according to WGN.

Huddleston was pronounced dead at the scene. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said that he died of multiple blunt-force trauma.

The bus driver has been place on administrative leave pending an investigation. No charges have been filed.