3-year-old shot in the head in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting in the 800 block of N. Court street in which a 3-year-old was shot in the head and is currently in critical condition, police say.

Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. The boy was inside the apartment at the time of the apparent drive-by shooting.

Several bullet holes could be seen in an exterior wall.

Police say there is no suspect information to share at the moment. Several adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting and they have been taken to RPD’s District 2 headquarters to be interviewed, a police spokesman said.

