3-year-old struck by car in Rockford, in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a 3-year-old boy was hit by a car Thursday morning, and suffered life threatening injuries.
According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Wendy Lane, near Harrison, where the boy had been hit by a minivan.
Police say the driver of the minivan stayed on the scene.
The boy was taken to the hospital, and police say the incident is under investigation.
