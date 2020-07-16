3-year-old struck by car in Rockford, in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says a 3-year-old boy was hit by a car Thursday morning, and suffered life threatening injuries.

According to police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Wendy Lane, near Harrison, where the boy had been hit by a minivan.

Police say the driver of the minivan stayed on the scene.

The boy was taken to the hospital, and police say the incident is under investigation.

