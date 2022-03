FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Monday marked three years since Illinois State Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was killed.

She was pulled over on the side of Route 20 near State Route 75 in Freeport back on March 28, 2019, helping with a traffic stop. A semi-tractor struck her patrol car before hitting Jones-Story and the truck she was inspecting.

The Route 20 overpass in Freeport has since been renamed in honor of the trooper.