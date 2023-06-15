ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Chamber of Commerce spent some time honoring the first “Superlative Award” class Thursday afternoon.

Thirty different groups or individuals were recognized during the event for their contributions to the Rockford area. There were over 140 nominations for this year’s awards.

The superlatives follow a yearbook kind of format for the types of awards. This new set was the third part of the “40 Leaders under 40” and “20 People You Should Know” Chamber of Commerce awards.

Kaitlin Pusateri, Chamber president, spoke on why these awards are important.

“But it helps embolden other people. If other people can look around and say, ‘wow, I didn’t know you know, so and so did this, or so and so did that. Maybe I could do that,'” Pusateri said. “And, it encourages other people to take the leap to come out from the shadows, and that’s what we want. We want to talk about all the amazing things happening in Rockford.”

Eyewitness News’ engineering team was honored for their audio and visual skills.