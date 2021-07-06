30-year-old man killed in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 30-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a silver SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run on the Fourth of July.

According to police, the crime happened around 3:20 a.m. at W. State Street and Pierpont.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital after officers arrived, but he died from his injuries.