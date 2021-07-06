30-year-old man killed in Rockford hit-and-run

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 30-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a silver SUV that fled the scene of a hit-and-run on the Fourth of July.
According to police, the crime happened around 3:20 a.m. at W. State Street and Pierpont.
Police said the man was taken to the hospital after officers arrived, but he died from his injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.