ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ruben Herrera, 30, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault against a juvenile under the age of 18.

Rockford Police say Herrera and the victim were known to each other.

The crime was reported on June 1st, 2021, and Herrera was arrested on Tuesday, November 30th.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.