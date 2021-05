ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Around 10:45 p.m. Saturday night, Rockford Police responded to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred on 11th Street between Brooke Road and Reed Street in Rockford.

11th St and Reed: traffic accident involving a pedestrian. All lanes are closed on 11th St between Brooke Rd and Reed St. Please avoid the area. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 30, 2021

UPDATE: The pedestrian, a 30-year-old female, from last night’s accident at 11th Street and Reed, succumbed to her injuries this morning. More details to follow when available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 30, 2021

Police say a 30-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She later died as a result on Sunday morning.

Her identity is not being released at this time. We will have more details as they become available.