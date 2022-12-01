LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Rascal’s Bar and Grill is raising money to buy Christmas presents for local underprivileged children.

Rascal’s, located at 5223 Torque Road, has been holding an annual fundraiser for decades. In the first year, enough money was raised to take 60 children shopping for Christmas. This year, they hope to reach 300.

Owner Michael Sterling said he does it “to be able to see the light on their faces when they’re able to pick different stuff out, it’s awesome. That’s what it’s all about.”

Luke Meyer started the “Christmas for Kids” fundraiser 14 years ago. The money goes toward students in the Harlem School District.

“Walmart’s one of our major sponsors. Last year, we spent about $33,000 in two and a half hours, taking 260 kids through there. They can get whatever they want. Last year they had $100 each to spend,” Meyer said.

The fundraiser will have silent auctions, drawings, and raffles.

“That’s 300 kids that are able to get a Christmas or even a better Christmas than they were going to have before,” Sterling said.

“The kids don’t have a choice, I mean they are products of whatever environment they’re in. The things that every kid should be able to do is enjoy Christmas and that’s what we try to do, it’s all about the kids,” Meyer said.

Donations can be made at the bar on Saturday, December 3rd from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.