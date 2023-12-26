SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of passed bills will become law in Illinois at the start of the new year. Some may affect only a few, such as HB 2077, which “allows a foreign-trained dentist with a U.S. specialty degree who teaches at a dental school to advertise that degree.”

However, other laws will affect pretty much every Illinois resident — including laws effecting driving and travel. Here’s a list of new laws to be aware of when traveling in the Land of Lincoln:

HB 1342 — Provides that the CTA, RTA, Metra, PACE, and all other local mass transit districts have the ability to adopt ordinances, rules, or regulations regarding the suspension of rider privileges or fare media.

HB 1497 — Requires renters of a vehicle to be liable for any damage caused while the vehicle is rented for the lesser of either: the actual reasonable costs of the damage caused, or the fair market value of the vehicle prior to the damage occurring – regardless the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.

HB 2245 — Requires the county sheriff to establish a vehicle theft hotline to facilitate the location of stolen vehicles via their existing global positioning systems.

HB 2389 — Clarifies that no vehicle can be stopped or searched solely on the basis of any objects placed or suspended between the driver and the front windshield that may obstruct the drivers view

HB 2431 — Provides that a person may not operate a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device to participate in any video conference or access any social media site.

HB 2582 — Removes the requirement that a motorcyclist under the age of 18 must complete a motorcycle driver’s examination with the Secretary of State

HB 3876 — Provides that a resident of Illinois who purchases a vehicle in another state and transports that vehicle to Illinois must apply for the registration and certificate of title within 45 days after purchase of the vehicle.

For a full list of bills going into effect in 2024, visit the Illinois Senate Democrats website.